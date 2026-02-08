Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the Heat.
Vukcevic is dealing with some soreness in his right knee, but he'll power through and make himself available for Sunday's game. Vukcevic is averaging 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season.
