Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
While Vukcevic will be available for Sunday's game, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll get out there, as he was a DNP-CD in his previous three outings before going down with an illness. With Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley healthy, Vukcevic will have a tough time finding meaningful minutes in the rotation.
