Vukcevic (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

While Vukcevic will be available for Sunday's game, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll get out there, as he was a DNP-CD in his previous three outings before going down with an illness. With Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley healthy, Vukcevic will have a tough time finding meaningful minutes in the rotation.