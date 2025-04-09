Vukcevic (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Vukcevic will be returning from a two-game absence. With Richaun Holmes (shoulder) doubtful and with Anthony Gill (hamstring) out, Vukcevic could see a healthy amount of minutes Wednesday.
