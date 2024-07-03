Vukcevic (ankle) signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Wednesday.

The Wizards selected Vukcevic with the No. 42 pick in 2023, but he didn't join Washington until mid-March. He appeared in 10 regular-season contests for the Wizards, including four straight starts before an ankle injury sidelined him. As a starter, Vukcevic averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game. Washington declined Vukcevic's $2.42 million team option but has re-signed him to a two-way deal, so the Serbian center figures to spend most of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Captial City Go-Go.