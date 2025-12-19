Vukcevic amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over five minutes during Thursday's 119-94 loss to the Spurs.

With Alex Sarr (adductor) returning to action Thursday, Vukcevic was relegated to the third-string center, playing behind both Sarr and Marvin Bagley. While Vukcevic has had some positive moments this season, as long as the front court is relatively healthy, he can be safely ignored in all but the deepest leagues.