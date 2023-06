Vukcevic was selected by the Wizards with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Vukcevic spent the 2021-22 campaign with KK Partizan in Serbia and will now attempt to carve out a role in the NBA. The big man has solid handling abilities and can finish at the rim, but he also shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc last year. However, Vukcevic requires some work if he hopes to make an impact in the NBA. It's unclear whether he'll come to the NBA for the 2023-24 campaign or remain overseas.