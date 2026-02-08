Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Coming off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday.
Vukcevic will revert to a bench role Sunday due to the return of Alex Sarr. Vukcevic started in Saturday's loss to the Nets in which he logged 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one three-pointer over 20 minutes.
