Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Dealing with thigh contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left thigh contusion.
Vukcevic had been dealing with a left hip issue, but he is listed with a thigh injury on the most recent injury report. He's played 20 minutes or less in seven of his last eight outings and should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while working through his lower-body injuries. Anthony Gill will likely start at center if Vukcevic is unable to play Monday.
