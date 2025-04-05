Vukcevic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Celtics due to a left knee contusion.
Vukcevic is in danger of missing his first game since March 15 due to a left knee contusion. If Vukcevic is downgraded to out, Richaun Holmes (shoulder) will likely receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Provides lift off bench in victory•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Makes presence felt off bench•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Back to bench role•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Efficient 17 points in start•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: First start of season Wednesday•