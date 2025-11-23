Vukcevic closed with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 loss to Chicago.

Despite moving back to the bench, Vukcevic had his best game of the season, tallying season-high marks in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and threes. While this was an encouraging performance, it should be noted that he was out of the rotation less than two weeks ago. There is no reason to overreact to this effort, although it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.