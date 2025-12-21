Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Enters starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic will start Saturday's game against the Spurs.
With Marvin Bagley (calf) out of commission, Vukcevic is the next man up at center for Washington. Across 22 appearances this season, Vukcevic holds averages of 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 blocks in 11.7 minutes per contest.
