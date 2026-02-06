Vukcevic (hamstring) posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes Thursday in the Wizards' 126-117 win over the Pistons.

Making his return from a 10-game absence due to a sore left knee and left hamstring strain, Vukcevic settled into the Washington rotation and provided stellar per-minute production during his limited time on the court. With the Wizards moving Marvin Bagley ahead of the trade deadline, Vukcevic should have a fairly clear path to the primary backup role behind starting center Alex Sarr moving forward. Vukcevic showed Thursday that even in light playing time, he's capable of putting up strong numbers, but he'll probably need to move into a more consistent 20-minute role before fantasy managers can have a greater amount of trust in him as a back-end roster option in 12-team category leagues.