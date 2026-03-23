Vukcevic won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to lower-back tightness, and he'll finish with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes.

With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Vukcevic got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over 15 minutes before exiting the contest. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Utah.