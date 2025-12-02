Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic amassed 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over the Bucks.
With Alex Sarr (adductor) sidelined, Vukcevic picked up some minutes off the bench behind fill-in starter Marvin Bagley. Vukcevic has been used pretty sparingly for most of the season, appearing in 16 games with averages of 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
