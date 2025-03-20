Vukcevic is starting Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

It'll be the first start of the season for the second-year big man, who will be making his fifth career appearance in the first unit. Over his last three outings, Vukcevic has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes.