Vukcevic will start Saturday's game against the Nets.

Alex Sarr is sitting out with ankle soreness for the front end of this back-to-back set. Vukcevic is on the streaming radar for Saturday, and he's coming off a solid showing Thursday against Detroit with 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes.