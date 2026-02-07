Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic will start Saturday's game against the Nets.
Alex Sarr is sitting out with ankle soreness for the front end of this back-to-back set. Vukcevic is on the streaming radar for Saturday, and he's coming off a solid showing Thursday against Detroit with 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes.
