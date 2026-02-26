Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hip) will play Thursday against the Hawks.
Vukcevic will shake off his questionable tag for this contest. Over his last three games, he's averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 19.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy to face Atlanta•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Limited in return•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Not playing Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable to play Sunday•