Vukcevic (hip) will play Thursday against the Hawks.

Vukcevic will shake off his questionable tag for this contest. Over his last three games, he's averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 19.9 minutes per contest.

