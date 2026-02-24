Vukcevic (hand) will play Tuesday against the Hawks.

Vukcevic will return from a one-game absence Tuesday, and that is likely to push Anthony Gill to the bench. Over his last five games, Vukcevic has averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes per contest. He should continue to start as long as Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Anthony Davis (finger) are sidelined, which will at least be for a few more weeks.