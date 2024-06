The Wizards declined Vukcevic's (ankle) $2.42 million team option Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Vukcevic was drafted with the No. 42 pick in 2023, and after just one year with the club he will enter free agency. The 21-year-old averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds across 15.3 minutes in 10 games last season.