Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami.
Vukcevic is battling a right knee contusion and is considered day-to-day. With Alex Sarr (toe) also questionable, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese may need to soak up a ton of minutes in the frontcourt.
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