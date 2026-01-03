Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Vukcevic was unable to play Friday against the Nets, but he remains day-to-day. He's not a lock to see minutes when both Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley are healthy.
