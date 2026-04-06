Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Chicago.
Vukcevic is in danger of missing a third straight outing due to a right knee contusion. If the big man joins Alex Sarr (toe) on the inactive list, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.
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