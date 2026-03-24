Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Vukcevic picked up the back injury during Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, and he could miss additional game action as a result. The team figures to re-evaluate the big man at some point Wednesday to get a better idea of his availability.
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