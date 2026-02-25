Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy to face Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left hip impingement.
Vukcevic has been tending to a right hand injury over the past week, but he's on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest with a different ailment. The third-year center, who recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal, was limited to 22 minutes in his last appearance, playing less than reserve center Anthony Gill.
