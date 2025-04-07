Vukcevic (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Vukcevic did not play in Sunday's loss to Boston due to a left knee contusion. With Richaun Holmes (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Anthony Gill would stand to see significant playing time off the bench if Vukcevic is unable to play.
