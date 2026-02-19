Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Joining first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Vukcevic will draw the start at center with Alex Sarr (hamstring) sidelined. Vukcevic fared well in his last start Feb. 7 against Brooklyn, as he finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.
