Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Listed out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets with a strained left hamstring.
Thursday is a fourth straight absence for Vukcevic. If Marvin Bagley (illness) can't play Thursday, the Wizards could need Will Riley and Justin Champagnie to slide over to the center position more frequently in small-ball lineups to help pick up the slack.
