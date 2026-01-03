Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Misses Friday's game with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic was inactive for Friday's 119-99 win over the Nets due to an illness.
The illness prevented Vukcevic from potentially logging some minutes in garbage time in the blowout win, but he typically hasn't been included in the rotation in competitive contests when the Wizards have both Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley available. A two-way player, Vukcevic has already been active for 32 of the Wizards' games this season and is eligible to appear in 18 more before Washington would need to upgrade him to a standard NBA contract in order for him to play.
