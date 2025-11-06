Vukcevic produced five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 loss to the Celtics.

Vukcevic logged fewer than 10 minutes for the seventh time in the past eight games, continuing what has been a disappointing season thus far. It appears as though it is going to be another long season for the Wizards, having won just one game to this point. While Vukcevic could play a role later in the season, there is no reason to think that time will come in the near future.