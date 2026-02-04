default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vukcevic (hamstring) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's game in Detroit.

Vukcevic is set to return from a 10-game layoff Thursday evening, and he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back. With Vukcevic back in the mix, Anthony Gill could drop out of the rotation entirely.

More News