Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (thigh) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Vukcevic has missed fourth consecutive matchups while on the mend from a left thigh bruise, but he'll be back in the mix Tuesday. He'd made five straight starts before suffering the injury, though he'll presumably fall back to a bench role now that Alex Sarr has returned to health.
