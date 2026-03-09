default-cbs-image
Vukcevic (thigh) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Vukcevic has missed fourth consecutive matchups while on the mend from a left thigh bruise, but he'll be back in the mix Tuesday. He'd made five straight starts before suffering the injury, though he'll presumably fall back to a bench role now that Alex Sarr has returned to health.

