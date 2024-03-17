Vukcevic (recently signed) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Vukcevic opted to remain overseas after being selected with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but recently reached a contract buyout with the Serbian club KK Partizan and inked a two-year deal with Washington. He wasn't with the team in Chicago on Saturday, but it appears he's joined the Wizards ahead of their four-game homestand, which begins Sunday versus the Celtics and ends Saturday against the Raptors. It remains unclear if Vukcevic will see any playing time right away, but the Wizards are dealing with numerous injuries, which could open up some minutes for the 21-year-old.