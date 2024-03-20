Vukcevic (recently signed) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Vukcevic recently signed a two-way contract with the Wizards after reaching a buyout with Serbian club KK Partizan. He's also been left off the injury report for the Wizards' previous two games but wasn't yet deemed ready to make his debut. If he's available Thursday, he could have an opportunity to carve out a role since the Wizards are dealing with several frontcourt injuries.
