Vukcevic (knee/hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Vukcevic missed the Wizards' last two games due to left knee soreness, but on Sunday's injury report he was listed as having a left hamstring strain. Marvin Bagley and Will Riley will continue to see an uptick in minutes off the bench for as long as Vukcevic is sidelined. Vukcevic's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Nuggets.