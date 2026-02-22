Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Vukcevic injured his right hand during the Wizards' 131-118 loss to the Hornets, which is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's contest. Alex Sarr (hamstring) is also sidelined, so Anthony Gill figures to serve as the Wizards' starting center. Vukcevic's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hawks.
