Vukcevic won't start Saturday's game against the Bulls.

With Alex Sarr (toe) back in action, Vukcevic will slide to the second unit. Over his last five games off the bench, the 22-year-old center has averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across just 9.2 minutes per contest. However, he could still play a meaningful role against Chicago with Marvin Bagley (hip) remaining on the shelf.