Vukcevic won't start against the Hornets on Tuesday.

With Alex Sarr (adductor) back in action, Vukcevic will slide to the second unit. The 22-year-old center has averaged 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game in his last five outings off the bench, though he could see a significant dip in playing time with Sarr and Marvin Bagley both available.