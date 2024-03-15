Vukcevic (recently signed) hasn't joined the Wizards yet and is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Vukcevic was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but opted to remain overseas and play for the Serbian club KK Partizan. The 21-year-old averaged 7.7 points with 54/43/84 shooting splits in 14.4 minutes per game across 30 appearances this season before reaching a contract buyout with KK Partizan. It's unclear how long it'll take him to join his new team, but following Saturday's road game, the Wizards start a four-game homestand, which begins Sunday versus the Celtics and ends Saturday, March 23 versus the Raptors.