Vukcevic (recently signed) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Rockets.

Vukcevic, who recently signed a two-way deal with Washington, wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics but ultimately didn't suit up, as he's still getting acclimated to his new squad -- and a new country. The Wizards are dealing with a litany of injuries, so there many be minutes available for the 2023 No. 42 overall pick.