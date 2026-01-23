Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hamstring) will not play Saturday against Charlotte.
With Marvin Bagley (back) also out again, the Wizards will likely deploy smaller lineups when Alex Sarr is not on the floor. That could mean more minutes for Will Riley, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Listed out for Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Not playing Monday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Enters rotation, swats five shots•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available to play•