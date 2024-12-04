Vukcevic (knee) will not play Thursday versus Dallas.
Vukcevic remains unable to make his 2024-25 debut while he continues to recover from a left knee contusion. There have been scarce updates on his progression.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remains out•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remains out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Still not ready for game action•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 10 points in limited action•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Back to Washington on two-way•