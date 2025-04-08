Vukcevic (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Pacers.
Vukcevic did not play in Sunday's loss to Boston due to a left knee contusion, and now he'll miss his second straight contest. Anthony Gill could potentially pick up more run in Vukcevic's absence.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy to return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Provides lift off bench in victory•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Makes presence felt off bench•