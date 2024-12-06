Vukcevic (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Vukcevic continues to deal with a nagging injury and doesn't have a timetable to return to the court. His next chance to suit up will come against the Grizzlies on Sunday, but it's not clear when he'll be eligible to be back.
