Vukcevic is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.

After missing Friday's loss in Sacramento, the third-year center is now sidelined for the second half of the Wizards' back-to-back. Marvin Bagley should have the backup role all to himself behind Alex Sarr, offering the former some deep-league streaming appeal Saturday.

