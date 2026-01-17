Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out with knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.
After missing Friday's loss in Sacramento, the third-year center is now sidelined for the second half of the Wizards' back-to-back. Marvin Bagley should have the backup role all to himself behind Alex Sarr, offering the former some deep-league streaming appeal Saturday.
