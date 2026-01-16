Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out with knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic won't play in Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness.
Vukcevic managed to put up 10 points despite logging only eight minutes Wednesday, but he evidently came away from the matchup with some soreness. Anthony Gill could pick up a few extra minutes in Vukcevic's absence Friday night.
