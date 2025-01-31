Vukcevic registered nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Lakers.

Vukcevic saw a season-high minute total off the bench Thursday due to the blowout nature of the game, and made the most of time on the floor by ending one point shy of the double-digit mark. Vukcevic, who has played in nine games this season, posted his second outing with nine or more points, doing so in two of his last three appearances.