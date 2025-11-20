Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Plays 20 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic ended with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-109 loss to Minnesota.
Even after fouling out, Vukcevic logged a season-high 20 minutes, primarily due to the absence of Alex Sarr (toe). Once Sarr comes back, Vukcevic will not have a prominent role within Washington's rotation.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Muted role continues•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Plays well off bench•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Career-best game in Miami•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Another quality bench outing•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Team-high 24 points off bench•