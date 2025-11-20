Vukcevic ended with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-109 loss to Minnesota.

Even after fouling out, Vukcevic logged a season-high 20 minutes, primarily due to the absence of Alex Sarr (toe). Once Sarr comes back, Vukcevic will not have a prominent role within Washington's rotation.