Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Plays well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason win over the Knicks.
It's been only two games, but Vukcevic has been an early standout in the preseason. In those outings, Vukcevic has played 16.7 minutes per night with averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers. Vukcevic is battling Marvin Bagley for the backup center role in Washington, and it's worth noting that Bagley was a standout performer Monday as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Career-best game in Miami•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Another quality bench outing•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Team-high 24 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out for Tuesday•