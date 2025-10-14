Vukcevic produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason win over the Knicks.

It's been only two games, but Vukcevic has been an early standout in the preseason. In those outings, Vukcevic has played 16.7 minutes per night with averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers. Vukcevic is battling Marvin Bagley for the backup center role in Washington, and it's worth noting that Bagley was a standout performer Monday as well.