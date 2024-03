Vukcevic (recently signed) will be present but won't play Sunday against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vukcevic was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but opted to stay overseas to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He recently reached a buyout with the Serbian club KK Partizan and inked a two-year deal with Washington, but it's unclear when he'll be available to make his Wizards debut. Vukcevic's next chance will come Tuesday versus the Rockets.