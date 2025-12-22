Vukcevic chipped in 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss to San Antonio.

Vukcevic wasn't sharp in terms of percentages, as he needed 19 shots to score 18 points and missed seven of his nine three-pointers. However, he still rounded out a solid stat line, ending one rebound shy of a double-double and adding a season-high three blocks. Vukcevic got the start due to the absence of Marvin Bagley (calf), and if the latter can't perform against the Hornets on Tuesday, Vukcevic might remain in the starting unit. He's made just two starts this season.